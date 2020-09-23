Suspect identified for murder of soccer ref, partner
ROME
23 Settembre 2020
ROME, SEP 23 - Investigators in Lecce are questioning a 37-year-old man suspected of murdering a soccer referee and his partner in their home in the southern city late on Monday, sources said on Wednesday. Daniele De Santis, 33, and his partner, Eleonora Manta, were stabbed several times, sources said. Eye-witnesses said they heard shouts and saw a man flee the home with a yellow rucksack and a knife in his hand. De Santis refereed in the lower leagues and in 2017 he was an assistant official in a match in Italy's second tier, Serie B. (ANSA).
