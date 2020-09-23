Mercoledì 23 Settembre 2020 | 17:42

ROME
New cases up to 1,640 in Italy, 20 more deaths

New cases up to 1,640 in Italy, 20 more deaths

 
Cracco, Beck and 9 others create 'Chef Box' to reduce waste

Cracco, Beck and 9 others create 'Chef Box' to reduce waste

 
ROME
Soccer: Milan defender Duarte tests positive for COVID

Soccer: Milan defender Duarte tests positive for COVID

 
ROME
Conte welcomes proposed EU migration pact

Conte welcomes proposed EU migration pact

 
ROME
M5S in turmoil after poor regional-election showing

M5S in turmoil after poor regional-election showing

 
ROME
Don't just listen to pharmaceutical companies on COVID -pope

Don't just listen to pharmaceutical companies on COVID -pope

 
ROME
Sporting probe opened into 'fixed' Suarez Italian exam

Sporting probe opened into 'fixed' Suarez Italian exam

 
ROME
Police close Italy's top piracy sites

Police close Italy's top piracy sites

 
ROME
Parcel bomb sent to Brescia Confindustria chief

Parcel bomb sent to Brescia Confindustria chief

 
ROME
Team work needed to catch the Recovery Fund train - Di Maio

Team work needed to catch the Recovery Fund train - Di Maio

 
ROME
PD leader calls for revamped govt agenda after votes

PD leader calls for revamped govt agenda after votes

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari calcio, ceduto il centrocampista Schiavone alla Salernitana

Bari calcio, ceduto il centrocampista Schiavone alla Salernitana

 

Leccela svolta
Lecce, duplice omicidio, sospettato in Procura: è un 37enne di Aradeo

Lecce, duplice omicidio, sospettato in Procura: è un 37enne di Aradeo

 
BariAvvio anno scolastico
Scuola in Provincia di Bari: 110 nuove aule «anti Covid» e 75 cantieri in 25 Comuni

Scuola in Provincia di Bari: 110 nuove aule «anti Covid» e 75 cantieri in 25 Comuni

 
PotenzaAgricoltura
Basilicata, fondi Ue: da Regione 1,7 mln per agriturismi colpiti da crisi Covid

Basilicata, fondi Ue: da Regione 1,7 mln per agriturismi colpiti da crisi Covid

 
Foggiatragedia sfiorata
Foggia, auto esce di strada per evitare bici e si ribalta: ferite due ragazze

Foggia, auto esce di strada per evitare bici e si ribalta: ferite due ragazze

 
BatIl contagio
Barletta docenti positivi al Covid: restano chiuse due elementari e una media

Barletta docenti positivi al Covid: restano chiuse due elementari e una media

 
TarantoL'inchiesta
Castellaneta, fiamme a concessionario per ripicca: «Lavori a un altro fabbro». Tre arresti

Castellaneta, fiamme a concessionario per ripicca: «Lavori a un altro fabbro». Tre arresti

 
BrindisiArrestati e scarcerati
Brindisi, fiamme in casa: vanno in strada, se le danno di santa ragione e poi aggrediscono i Cc

Brindisi, fiamme in casa: vanno in strada, se le danno di santa ragione e poi aggrediscono i Cc

 
Materal'anniversario
Matera, quel 21 settembre che cambiò la nostra storia

Matera, quel 21 settembre che cambiò la nostra storia

 

Regionali Puglia, nomi e preferenze: ecco tutti i candidati eletti. Le new entry e i grandi esclusi

Regionali Puglia, nomi e preferenze: ecco tutti i candidati eletti e i seggi per lista. Le new entry e i grandi esclusi

Gianni e Loizzo con Emiliano

Puglia, la nuova aula: 28 seggi alla maggioranza, 23 all'opposizione. Fuori Loizzo, Giannini, Nunziante e Pisicchio

Breve vacanza a Ugento bilancio con rammarico

Breve vacanza a Ugento bilancio con rammarico

Nubifragio nel Barese: ad Altamura strade allagate. A Ceglie del Campo intense grandinate

Nubifragio nel Barese: ad Altamura crolla muro e strade allagate. A Ceglie del Campo intense grandinate

Lecce, dopo accoltellamento muoiono un uomo e una donna: caccia al killer

Lecce, arbitro De Santis e compagna uccisi a coltellate: è caccia al killer
Testimone ha visto uomo in fuga
Testimone ha visto uomo in fuga

ROME

New cases up to 1,640 in Italy, 20 more deaths

Record of over 103,000 swab tests in 24 hours

New cases up to 1,640 in Italy, 20 more deaths

ROME, SEP 23 - The health ministry said Wednesday that Italy has registered 1,640 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, up by around 250 with respect to Tuesday. It said 103,696 swab tests were taken, around 16,000 more than Tuesday and the highest number in Italy in a single day since the start of the pandemic. The ministry said 20 COVID-19 sufferers have died in the last 24 hours, up from 14 on Tuesday. Italy's coronavirus death toll is now 35,758. There have been 302,537 registered cases here, including the deceased, the recovered and he currently positive. (ANSA).

