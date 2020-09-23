New cases up to 1,640 in Italy, 20 more deaths
ROME
23 Settembre 2020
ROME, SEP 23 - The health ministry said Wednesday that Italy has registered 1,640 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, up by around 250 with respect to Tuesday. It said 103,696 swab tests were taken, around 16,000 more than Tuesday and the highest number in Italy in a single day since the start of the pandemic. The ministry said 20 COVID-19 sufferers have died in the last 24 hours, up from 14 on Tuesday. Italy's coronavirus death toll is now 35,758. There have been 302,537 registered cases here, including the deceased, the recovered and he currently positive. (ANSA).
