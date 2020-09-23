Cracco, Beck and 9 others create 'Chef Box' to reduce waste

(ANSAmed) - ROMA, 23 SET - Eleven of the most well-known chefs working in Italy, including Carlo Cracco and Heinz Beck, are creating a ''Chef Box'' as part of a drive to combat food waste. They are thus taking part in the collective action launched by Too Good To Go as part of the first International Day of Awareness of Food Loss and Waste, established on September 29 by the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO). On Tuesday it will be possible to reserve a Michelin starred anti-waste dish on the app with the recipe and pick it up directly at the restaurant. The aim of Too Good To Go is to enable restaurants and shopkeepers to offer a Magic Box every day: a surprise bag with products and fresh dishes that are left over at the end of the day. ''Every one of us is responsible and must work on small daily actions with the aim of reducing waste as much as possible,'' Cracco said. The Chef Box will be available at his Milan restaurant as well as numerous others in the city thanks to participation by the chefs Matias Perdomo (Ristorante Contraste), Eugenio Boer (Bu:r), Claudio Sadler (Ristorante Sadler), Wicky Priyan (Wicky's Wicuisine) and Nicolò Farias (Cocciuto). In Rome it will be possible to reserve an anti-waste Chef Box from Heinz Beck (La Pergola) and Cristina Bowerman (Glass Hostaria) and in Cernobbio ones prepared by Davide Caranchini (Ristorante Materia). Beck said that the ''solution to waste is ever more that of treating food in all its aspects, from the processing of the raw materials, and I believe that now more than ever we must act with good sense and responsibility.'' Philippe Léveillé (Ristorante Miramonti l'Altro in Brescia) and Moreno Cedroni (Madonnina del Pescatore and Anikò in Senigallia) will also be taking part in the initiative, sharing their anti-waste recipes. (ANSA)