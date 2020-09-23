Conte welcomes proposed EU migration pact

ROME, SEP 23 - Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte on Wednesday welcomed the European Commission's proposed new Pact on Migration and Asylum to replace the current system based on the Dublin Regulation. Under the Dublin Regulation, migrants must register in the EU country where they arrive.. Successive Italian governments have been trying for years to get the Dublin rule changed, saying it puts an unfair burden on Italy in managing migrants. Italy is the most exposed country to migration across the central Mediterranean due to its geographical position. "The Migration Pact is an important step towards a truly EU migration policy," Conte said via Twitter. "(The) @EUCouncil must achieve a true balance of solidarity and responsibility. "Assurance on returns and relocation is needed: countries of first arrival cannot manage alone migration flows in name of Europe". One of the pillars of the new pact is that all EU Member States must contribute in solidarity in times of stress, to help stabilize the overall system, support countries under pressure and ensure that the Union fulfils its humanitarian obligations. "The old system no longer works," said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. "The Commission's Package on Migration and Asylum, which we present today, offers a fresh start. "Many legitimate interests have to be brought into balance... "Europe has to move away from ad hoc solutions and put in place a predictable and reliable migration management system. "I am convinced that the Commission's proposal is a good foundation for that. "This Package reflects a fair and reasonable balance between responsibility and solidarity among Member States. "We all share the benefits, we all share the burden". (ANSA).