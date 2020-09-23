Don't just listen to pharmaceutical companies on COVID -pope

ROME, SEP 23 - Pope Francis warned leaders against consulting only pharmaceutical companies as they seek to find solutions to the COVID-19 pandemic. "The large pharmaceutical companies are listened to more than the healthcare workers employed on the front lines in hospitals or in refugee camps," the pope said during his weekly general audience . "This is not a good path." "The contribution of individuals, of families, of associations, of businesses, or every intermediary body, and even of the Church, is decisive," he said. (ANSA).