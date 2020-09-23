Mercoledì 23 Settembre 2020 | 14:16

ROME
Don't just listen to pharmaceutical companies on COVID -pope

ROME
Sporting probe opened into 'fixed' Suarez Italian exam

ROME
Police close Italy's top piracy sites

ROME
Parcel bomb sent to Brescia Confindustria chief

ROME
Team work needed to catch the Recovery Fund train - Di Maio

ROME
PD leader calls for revamped govt agenda after votes

ROME
New COVID cases steady at 1,392, deaths up by 14

ROME
PD leader calls for revamped govt agenda after votes

ROME

Soccer: Roma handed 3-0 defeat at Verona over Diawara mix-up

 
ROME
Deputy health min foresees 'controlled' rise in COVID cases

ROME
Brugnaro set to be re-elected Venice mayor - projections

Calcio
Eccoti Bari, c’è la Coppa . Auteri: voglio i primi frutti

FoggiaQuartiere Ferrovia
Foggia, aggrediti e circondati da extracomunitari agenti Polizia locale

BariScuola
Bari, troppi alunni nelle aule: caos per le classi miste

PotenzaIl bollettino Covid
Basilicata, altri 17 contagi su 569 tamponi: il caso di Aql e delle scuole di Anzi

TarantoL'inchiesta
Castellaneta, fiamme a concessionario per ripicca: «Lavori a un altro fabbro». Tre arresti

BrindisiArrestati e scarcerati
Brindisi, fiamme in casa: vanno in strada, se le danno di santa ragione e poi aggrediscono i Cc

GdM.TVL'iniziativa
Lecce, «No Covid» a scuola in sicurezza : il video tutorial degli studenti

BatAmbiente
Barletta, giovani volontari con impegno ripuliscono tutta la città

Materal'anniversario
Matera, quel 21 settembre che cambiò la nostra storia

Regionali Puglia, nomi e preferenze: ecco tutti i candidati eletti. Le new entry e i grandi esclusi

Gianni e Loizzo con Emiliano

Breve vacanza a Ugento bilancio con rammarico

Lecce, dopo accoltellamento muoiono un uomo e una donna: caccia al killer

Nubifragio nel Barese: ad Altamura strade allagate. A Ceglie del Campo intense grandinate

ROME

Don't just listen to pharmaceutical companies on COVID -pope

Everyone's contribution needed says Francis

ROME, SEP 23 - Pope Francis warned leaders against consulting only pharmaceutical companies as they seek to find solutions to the COVID-19 pandemic. "The large pharmaceutical companies are listened to more than the healthcare workers employed on the front lines in hospitals or in refugee camps," the pope said during his weekly general audience . "This is not a good path." "The contribution of individuals, of families, of associations, of businesses, or every intermediary body, and even of the Church, is decisive," he said. (ANSA).

