Sporting probe opened into 'fixed' Suarez Italian exam

ROME, SEP 23 - Italian Soccer Federation (FICG) prosecutors have opened a sporting probe into allegations that the Italian language exam Uruguay and Barcelona forward Luis Suarez took in Perugia last week was fixed, ANSA sources said Wednesday. FIGC Chief Prosecutor Giuseppe Chinè has requested the documentation from the criminal investigation being conducted in Perugia, the sources said. Suarez took the exam at the central Italian city's University for Foreigners for an application to obtain Italian citizenship. Finance police on Tuesday seized documents at the university in relation to the probe. The subjects addressed in the test were allegedly agreed beforehand and the player's marks were allegedly given before the exam was taken. The university has said the procedures followed in relation to Suarez's exam were characterised by "correctness and transparency". It said it was "confident that this will clearly emerge following the checks that are taking place". The university's rector, its general manager and the head of its language-testing centre are among several people under investigation, sources said. The player himself is not being probed, nor are any members of his entourage, the sources said. Juventus had initially approached the university about the test but no club officials are under investigation either, sources said. Suarez has fallen out of favour at Barca and had reportedly agreed terms to move to Juve. The Turin giants reportedly needed him to apply for an Italian passport so he could be classified as an EU player. His wife is reportedly an Italian national. (ANSA).