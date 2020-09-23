Parcel bomb sent to Brescia Confindustria chief

ROME, SEP 23 - A parcel bomb was delivered on Tuesday addressed to Giuseppe Pasini, the president of the Feralpi engineering company based in Lonato del Garda and the head of the Brescia branch of industrial association Confindustria, sources said Wednesday. The package contained a rudimentary device featuring a detonator and gunpowder that probably would not have gone off, even if it had not been detected as being suspicious, the sources said. The prefect's office has assigned Pasini a police escort. In June a security detail was assigned to Marco Bonometti, the head of Confindustria in Lombardy. (ANSA).