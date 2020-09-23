Parcel bomb sent to Brescia Confindustria chief

Sporting probe opened into 'fixed' Suarez Italian exam
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Regionali Puglia, nomi e preferenze: ecco tutti i candidati eletti e i seggi per lista. Le new entry e i grandi esclusi
Puglia, la nuova aula: 28 seggi alla maggioranza, 23 all'opposizione. Fuori Loizzo, Giannini, Nunziante e Pisicchio
Lecce, arbitro De Santis e compagna uccisi a coltellate: è caccia al killer
Testimone ha visto uomo in fuga
ROME
23 Settembre 2020
ROME, SEP 23 - A parcel bomb was delivered on Tuesday addressed to Giuseppe Pasini, the president of the Feralpi engineering company based in Lonato del Garda and the head of the Brescia branch of industrial association Confindustria, sources said Wednesday. The package contained a rudimentary device featuring a detonator and gunpowder that probably would not have gone off, even if it had not been detected as being suspicious, the sources said. The prefect's office has assigned Pasini a police escort. In June a security detail was assigned to Marco Bonometti, the head of Confindustria in Lombardy. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su