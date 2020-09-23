Team work needed to catch the Recovery Fund train - Di Maio

ROME, SEP 23 - Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio called for team work on Wednesday to capitalize on the unique opportunities offered by the EU fund to help States get over the economic earthquake caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Italy is set to be the biggest beneficiary of the 750-billion-euro Recovery Fund. Premier Giuseppe Conte has said the government will seek input from the centre-right opposition on the use of the money. "Europe has made major resources available. The Recovery Fund is worth more than the Marshall Plan," Di Maio told the Lower House. "We have to move fast, but we also have to move well. "It's a train that won't pass by again. It is a unique opportunity to modernize our country. "We want to take this opportunity, working together with parliament, the ruling majority and the opposition, and with business associations and trade unions". (ANSA).