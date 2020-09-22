New COVID cases steady at 1,392, deaths up by 14

PD leader calls for revamped govt agenda after votes
ROME
22 Settembre 2020
ROME, SEP 22 - The health ministry said Tuesday that Italy has registered 1,392 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. That was largely stable compared to the 1,350 new cases reported on Monday. Lazio was the only region to have more than 200 cases, 238, followed by Lombardy, the worst-hit region, with 182 and Campania with 156. The ministry said 14 COVID-19 sufferers have died here in the last 24 hours, down from 17 on Monday. Italy's coronavirus death toll is now 35,738. (ANSA).
