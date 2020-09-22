PD leader calls for revamped govt agenda after votes

ROME, SEP 22 - Democratic Party (PD) leader Nicola Zingaretti said Tuesday that the government must move up a gear after Monday's results from a round of regional elections and a referendum in which the public approved a cut in the number of Italian lawmakers were seen as strengthening Premier Giuseppe Conte's executive. "We think that a new phase should be opened, oriented towards getting things done and concreteness," Zingaretti told a press conference. "A new government agenda must be launched". He said, for example, that former interior minister and League leader Matteo Salvini's controversial migrant and security decrees,which feature huge fines for NGO ships defying entry bans, should be overhauled at the earliest cabinet meeting possible. The Italian public has approved a cut in the number of parliamentarians in referendum staged on Sunday and Monday while a round of regional elections ended in in a tie, with the centre left and the opposition centre right .wining three each. In the referendum, people were asked whether to approve a law that amends the Italian Constitution to reduce the number of MPs in parliament, from 630 to 400 in the Chamber of Deputies and from 315 to 200 in the Senate. The yes vote prevailed with 69.64%, compared to 30.36% for the no vote. (ANSA).