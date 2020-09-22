Soccer: Roma handed 3-0 defeat at Verona over Diawara mix-up
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Puglia, proiezioni: Emiliano avanti (47%), Fitto al 38%. Laricchia 10,7%, Scalfarotto 2,3%. Pd primo partito (19,4%), boom Fdi (13,3%), FI 11%, M5S quarto
Foggia, rubano pistola nel seggio a finanziere dopo averlo narcotizzato
Sigilli integri nelle sezioni
Puglia, la nuova aula: 28 seggi alla maggioranza, 23 all'opposizione. Fuori Loizzo, Giannini, Nunziante e Pisicchio
ROME
22 Settembre 2020
ROME, SEP 22 - Serie A's sporting judge on Tuesday handed AS Roma a 3-0 defeat in their opening match at Hellas Verona due to a mix-up over Guinea midfielder Amadou Diawara. The match, played on Saturday, ended 0-0. Diawara was fielded in the starting line-up even though he was not named in the 25-man squad list for the game. Instead, he was on the under-22 players list, as he had been last season. The problem is that Diawara turned 23 in July. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su