Soccer: Roma handed 3-0 defeat at Verona over Diawara mix-up

ROME, SEP 22 - Serie A's sporting judge on Tuesday handed AS Roma a 3-0 defeat in their opening match at Hellas Verona due to a mix-up over Guinea midfielder Amadou Diawara. The match, played on Saturday, ended 0-0. Diawara was fielded in the starting line-up even though he was not named in the 25-man squad list for the game. Instead, he was on the under-22 players list, as he had been last season. The problem is that Diawara turned 23 in July. (ANSA).