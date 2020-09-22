Brugnaro set to be re-elected Venice mayor - projections
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Puglia, proiezioni: Emiliano avanti (47%), Fitto al 38%. Laricchia 10,7%, Scalfarotto 2,3%. Pd primo partito (19,4%), boom Fdi (13,3%), FI 11%, M5S quarto
Foggia, rubano pistola nel seggio a finanziere dopo averlo narcotizzato
Sigilli integri nelle sezioni
Puglia, la nuova aula: 28 seggi alla maggioranza, 23 all'opposizione. Fuori Loizzo, Giannini, Nunziante e Pisicchio
ROME
22 Settembre 2020
ROME, SEP 22 - Luigi Brugnaro looks set to be re-elected mayor of Venice in the first round of voting after an Opinio Italia projection put him on 53.3% following the start of the ballot count, above the 50% threshold needed to avoid a run-off. Venice was among 15 provincial capitals that held elections on Sunday and Monday, when a Constitutional election on cutting the number of parliamentarians was also held along with elections in seven regions. The centre-right candidate in Arezzo, Alessandro Ghinelli, was also projected to make the 50% threshold as was the centre left's Franco Ianeselli in Trento. The centre-right candidate was ahead in Matera too, but seemingly not by a big enough margin to win in the first round. The contests in Reggio Calabria and Bolzano were tight. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su