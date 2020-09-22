Martedì 22 Settembre 2020 | 16:16

ROME
Brugnaro set to be re-elected Venice mayor - projections

ROME
Bond spread drops below 140 points, lowest since August

ROME
Soccer referee, partner stabbed to death at Lecce home

ROME
Soccer: Probe into allegedly 'fixed' Suarez Italian test

ROME
Italians back cutting no of MPs, regional votes end in tie

ROME
Italians back cutting no of MPs, regional votes end in tie

ROME
Milan bourse plunges 3.75%

ROME
Italy registers 1,350 new cases, 17 more deaths

ROME
Tennis: Halep wins Italian Open for first time

ROME
Italians set to back cutting no. of MPs - projection

ROME
Turin mayor Appendino gets 6 months in Ream case

Calcio serie C
Il Bari accende la luce: la settimana degli esordi

PotenzaNel Potentino
A Carbone il nuovo sindaco è «sconosciuto»: eletto con 78 voti un siciliano mai stato in paese

Tarantola scoperta
Taranto, 63enne trovato morto in casa: arrestato badante per evasione dai domiciliari e indagato per omicidio

BariSanità
Bari, ora un centro per fare terapia al San Paolo

Materal'anniversario
Matera, quel 21 settembre che cambiò la nostra storia

FoggiaCovid
S. Giovanni Rotondo, tutto esaurito in Chiesa per la veglia di San Pio

BrindisiControlli dei CC
Ceglie Messapica, a spasso con 5 «cipolle» di cocaina: arrestato 26enne

BatLavori pubblici
Bisceglie, manutenzione del Ponte Lama: arrivano 5 milioni

LecceViaggi della speranza
Gallipoli, migranti pakistani si riparano su isola Sant'Andrea: c'è anche bimbo di 11 anni

Breve vacanza a Ugento bilancio con rammarico

Puglia, proiezioni: Emiliano avanti (47%), Fitto al 38%. Laricchia 10,7%, Scalfarotto 2,3%. Pd primo partito (19,4%), boom Fdi (13,3%), FI 11%, M5S quarto

Foggia, rubano pistola nel seggio a finanziere dopo averlo narcotizzato

Sigilli integri nelle sezioni

Puglia, la nuova aula: 28 seggi alla maggioranza, 23 all'opposizione. Fuori Loizzo, Giannini, Nunziante e Pisicchio

Lecce, dopo accoltellamento muoiono un uomo e una donna: caccia al killer

Testimone ha visto uomo in fuga

ROME

Referendum, regional elections seen as strengthening Conte

ROME, SEP 22 - The spread between Italy's 10-year BTP bond and the German Bund dropped below the 140-basis-points mark on Tuesday for the first time since August, falling to 138 points. The spread, a key indicator of investor confidence and a measure of Italy's borrowing costs, may have benefitted from the outcome of a referendum on cutting the number of lawmakers and a round of regional elections that were seen as strengthening Premier Giuseppe Conte's government. The yield on the BTP was down to 0.869%. (ANSA).

