Bond spread drops below 140 points, lowest since August

ROME, SEP 22 - The spread between Italy's 10-year BTP bond and the German Bund dropped below the 140-basis-points mark on Tuesday for the first time since August, falling to 138 points. The spread, a key indicator of investor confidence and a measure of Italy's borrowing costs, may have benefitted from the outcome of a referendum on cutting the number of lawmakers and a round of regional elections that were seen as strengthening Premier Giuseppe Conte's government. The yield on the BTP was down to 0.869%. (ANSA).