Italians back cutting no of MPs, regional votes end in tie

ROME, SEP 22 - The Italian public has approved a cut in the number of parliamentarians on referendum staged on Sunday and Monday while a round of regional elections endedin in a tie, with the centre left and the opposition centre right .wining three each. In the referendum, people were asked whether to approve a law that amends the Italian Constitution to reduce the number of MPs in parliament, from 630 to 400 in the Chamber of Deputies and from 315 to 200 in the Senate. The yes vote prevailed with 69.64%, compared to 30,36% fort the no vote (ANSA).