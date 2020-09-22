Martedì 22 Settembre 2020 | 12:45

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Italians back cutting no of MPs, regional votes end in tie

Italians back cutting no of MPs, regional votes end in tie

 
ROME
Milan bourse plunges 3.75%

Milan bourse plunges 3.75%

 
ROME
Italy registers 1,350 new cases, 17 more deaths

Italy registers 1,350 new cases, 17 more deaths

 
ROME
Tennis: Halep wins Italian Open for first time

Tennis: Halep wins Italian Open for first time

 
ROME
Italians set to back cutting no. of MPs - projection

Italians set to back cutting no. of MPs - projection

 
ROME
Turin mayor Appendino gets 6 months in Ream case

Turin mayor Appendino gets 6 months in Ream case

 
ROME
Italians set to back cutting no. of MPs - exit poll (5)

Italians set to back cutting no. of MPs - exit poll (5)

 
ROME
Italians set to back cut in no. of MPs - exit poll (3)

Italians set to back cut in no. of MPs - exit poll (3)

 
ROME
COVID: Minister orders tests for arrivals from Paris

COVID: Minister orders tests for arrivals from Paris

 
ROME
Soccer: Lazio signing Muriqi positive for COVID-19

Soccer: Lazio signing Muriqi positive for COVID-19

 
ROME
Woman, 108, votes in referendum to maintain unbroken run

Woman, 108, votes in referendum to maintain unbroken run

 

Il Biancorosso

Calcio serie C
Il Bari accende la luce: la settimana degli esordi

Il Bari accende la luce: la settimana degli esordi

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BatLavori pubblici
Bisceglie, manutenzione del Ponte Lama: arrivano 5 milioni

Bisceglie, manutenzione del Ponte Lama: arrivano 5 milioni

 
BrindisiCapitaneria
Brindisi, sigilli a oltre un quintale di pesce non tracciato e maxi multe

Brindisi, sigilli a oltre un quintale di pesce non tracciato e maxi multe

 
Potenzadati regionali
Coronavirus in Basilicata, 14 tamponi positivi su 577: 11 i pazienti ricoverati

Coronavirus in Basilicata, 14 tamponi positivi su 577: 11 i pazienti ricoverati

 
LecceViaggi della speranza
Gallipoli, migranti pakistani si riparano su isola Sant'Andrea: c'è anche bimbo di 11 anni

Gallipoli, migranti pakistani si riparano su isola Sant'Andrea: c'è anche bimbo di 11 anni

 
Barimaltrattamenti in famiglia
Bari, calci e pugni alla moglie che finisce in ospedale: arrestato 38enne al S.Paolo

Bari, calci e pugni alla moglie che finisce in ospedale: arrestato 38enne al S.Paolo

 
Materamaltrattamenti in famiglia
Matera, picchia la moglie e le distrugge il telefonino: arrestato 45enne violento

Matera, picchia la moglie e le distrugge il telefonino: arrestato 45enne violento

 
Tarantomobilitazione
Mittal Taranto, protesta dei lavoratori: blocco merci e presidio davanti portineria

Mittal Taranto, protesta dei lavoratori: blocco merci e presidio davanti portineria

 
FoggiaLa curiosità
Regionali, Emiliano vince in 2 comuni Foggiani di Conte: Fitto si impone solo a Candela

Regionali, Emiliano vince in 2 comuni Foggiani di Conte: Fitto si impone solo a Candela

 

ROME

Italians back cutting no of MPs, regional votes end in tie

'Historic result,' says Di Maio

Italians back cutting no of MPs, regional votes end in tie

ROME, SEP 22 - The Italian public has approved a cut in the number of parliamentarians on referendum staged on Sunday and Monday while a round of regional elections endedin in a tie, with the centre left and the opposition centre right .wining three each. In the referendum, people were asked whether to approve a law that amends the Italian Constitution to reduce the number of MPs in parliament, from 630 to 400 in the Chamber of Deputies and from 315 to 200 in the Senate. The yes vote prevailed with 69.64%, compared to 30,36% fort the no vote (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati