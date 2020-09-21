Lunedì 21 Settembre 2020 | 18:58

ROME
Milan bourse plunges 3.75%

ROME
Italy registers 1,350 new cases, 17 more deaths

ROME
Tennis: Halep wins Italian Open for first time

ROME
Italians set to back cutting no. of MPs - projection

ROME
Turin mayor Appendino gets 6 months in Ream case

ROME
Italians set to back cutting no. of MPs - exit poll (5)

ROME
Italians set to back cut in no. of MPs - exit poll (3)

ROME
COVID: Minister orders tests for arrivals from Paris

ROME
Soccer: Lazio signing Muriqi positive for COVID-19

ROME
Woman, 108, votes in referendum to maintain unbroken run

ROME
Tennis: Italian Open may be moved from Rome - Binaghi

Calcio serie C
Il Bari accende la luce: la settimana degli esordi

TarantoIl siderurgico
Arcelor Mittal, Ugl: sciopero il 24 a Taranto ma il governo deve dare risposte

FoggiaIl caso
Elezioni, a Lesina c'è un solo candidato sindaco ma manca il quorum

PotenzaLa curiosità
Nuoto, a Potenza la piscina olimpionica sarà dedicata a Bud Spencer

BariIl caso
Bari, allarme Legionella al Policlinico: trasferiti 6 pazienti

BatL'addio di un amico
Barletta, addio a Pasquale meccanico alla Ferrari morto per infarto

Materacontrolli della ps
Policoro, era ai domiciliari e spacciava in casa eroina e cocaina: 30enne in carcere

Newsweekla trovata
Galatina, al liceo Vallone sagome di grandi personaggi come distanziatori, la ministra Azzolina: «Idea geniale»

BrindisiIl caso
Fasano, rapina allo Zoosafari: ladri scappano con l'incasso

Foggia, rubano pistola nel seggio a finanziere dopo averlo narcotizzato

Sigilli integri nelle sezioni

Puglia, Emiliano in vantaggio (47%), Fitto al 39,1. Laricchia 10,4%, Scalfarotto 2,2%. Pd primo partito (19,4%), boom Fdi (14%), Forza Italia 11%, M5S quarto

Mafia, traffico di droga in Basilicata: 23 arresti

Coronavirus, in Puglia cale numero contagi (+50) su 2.777 tamponi effettuati: 29 positivi nel Barese e una vittima a Taranto

Breve vacanza a Ugento bilancio con rammarico

ROME

Italy's coronavirus death toll is now 35,724.

ROME, SEP 21 - Italy has registered 1,350 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said on Monday. That was down from 1,587 new cases on Sunday. The infection figure for Monday is often lower than for other days of the week because fewer swabs are taken on a Sunday. Indeed, Monday's figure stemmed from 83,428 stabs, down by around 28,000 from the previous day. It should also be considered that the region of Abruzzo's data did not arrive in time to be included in Monday's national figures. The ministry said 17 COVID-19 sufferers have died here in the last 24 hours, up from 15 on Sunday. Italy's coronavirus death toll is now 35,724. (ANSA).

