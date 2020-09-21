Lunedì 21 Settembre 2020 | 17:26

ROME
Tennis: Halep wins Italian Open for first time

Tennis: Halep wins Italian Open for first time

 
ROME
Italians set to back cutting no. of MPs - projection

Italians set to back cutting no. of MPs - projection

 
ROME
Turin mayor Appendino gets 6 months in Ream case

Turin mayor Appendino gets 6 months in Ream case

 
ROME
Italians set to back cutting no. of MPs - exit poll (5)

Italians set to back cutting no. of MPs - exit poll (5)

 
ROME
Italians set to back cut in no. of MPs - exit poll (3)

Italians set to back cut in no. of MPs - exit poll (3)

 
ROME
COVID: Minister orders tests for arrivals from Paris

COVID: Minister orders tests for arrivals from Paris

 
ROME
Soccer: Lazio signing Muriqi positive for COVID-19

Soccer: Lazio signing Muriqi positive for COVID-19

 
ROME
Woman, 108, votes in referendum to maintain unbroken run

Woman, 108, votes in referendum to maintain unbroken run

 
ROME
Tennis: Italian Open may be moved from Rome - Binaghi

Tennis: Italian Open may be moved from Rome - Binaghi

 
ROME
Soccer: Italy v Netherlands moved to Bergamo

Soccer: Italy v Netherlands moved to Bergamo

 
ROME
26 migrant-boat landings in 24 hours in Lampedusa

26 migrant-boat landings in 24 hours in Lampedusa

 

Il Biancorosso

Calcio serie C
Il Bari accende la luce: la settimana degli esordi

Il Bari accende la luce: la settimana degli esordi

 

PotenzaLa curiosità
Nuoto, a Potenza la piscina olimpionica sarà dedicata a Bud Spencer

Nuoto, a Potenza la piscina olimpionica sarà dedicata a Bud Spencer

 
BariIl caso
Bari, allarme Legionella al Policlinico: trasferiti 6 pazienti

Bari, allarme Legionella al Policlinico: trasferiti 6 pazienti

 
TarantoEmergenza Rsa
Ora 6 i morti per Covid-19 a Villa Genusia a Ginosa

Ora 6 i morti per Covid-19 a Villa Genusia a Ginosa

 
BatL'addio di un amico
Barletta, addio a Pasquale meccanico alla Ferrari morto per infarto

Barletta, addio a Pasquale meccanico alla Ferrari morto per infarto

 
Foggiala denuncia
Cerignola, roghi notturni e cattivo odore: proteste dai rioni per l'inquinamento

Cerignola, roghi notturni e cattivo odore: proteste dai rioni per l'inquinamento

 
Materacontrolli della ps
Policoro, era ai domiciliari e spacciava in casa eroina e cocaina: 30enne in carcere

Policoro, era ai domiciliari e spacciava in casa eroina e cocaina: 30enne in carcere

 
Newsweekla trovata
Galatina, al liceo Vallone sagome di grandi personaggi come distanziatori, la ministra Azzolina: «Idea geniale»

Galatina, al liceo Vallone sagome di grandi personaggi come distanziatori, la ministra Azzolina: «Idea geniale»

 
BrindisiIl caso
Fasano, rapina allo Zoosafari: ladri scappano con l'incasso

Fasano, rapina allo Zoosafari: ladri scappano con l'incasso

 

Foggia, rubano pistola nel seggio a finanziere dopo averlo narcotizzato

Foggia, rubano pistola nel seggio a finanziere dopo averlo narcotizzato
Sigilli integri nelle sezioni
Sigilli integri nelle sezioni

Mafia, traffico di droga in Basilicata: 23 arresti

Mafia, traffico di droga in Basilicata: 23 arresti

Coronavirus, in Puglia cale numero contagi (+50) su 2.777 tamponi effettuati: 29 positivi nel Barese e una vittima a Taranto

Coronavirus, in Puglia calano contagi (+50) su 2777 tamponi: 29 positivi nel Barese e 1 morto nel Tarantino. Eseguiti 86 test in Rsa Foggia

Puglia, primi scrutini: Emiliano avanti (46%), Fitto al 40,1. Laricchia 10,4%, Scalfarotto 1,8%. In aumento l'affluenza. Referendum, vince il sì

Momenti di panico a Bari, sparatoria nel parcheggio del McDonald's del San Paolo

Momenti di panico a Bari, sparatoria nel parcheggio del McDonald's del San Paolo

ROME

Turin mayor Appendino gets 6 months in Ream case

First citizen suspends herself from M5S

Turin mayor Appendino gets 6 months in Ream case

ROME, SEP 21 - Turin Mayor Chiara Appendino was found guilty of falsehood by a court on Monday and handed an six-month term. Appendino said she would stay on as mayor but would suspend herself from the 5-Star Movement (M5S), which prides itself on being untainted by graft and scandal. Appendino's lawyer was confident the conviction would be overturned on appeal Sergio Ronaldo, the city budget chief, also got six months while former chief of staff Paolo Giordana got eight months. The case relates to an investigation regarding the site of the former Westinghouse facility over a so-called 'phantom' debt of five million euros with the Ream body that allegedly disappeared from the 2016 balance sheet. (ANSA).

