Italians set to back cut in no. of MPs - exit poll (3)

ROME, SEP 21 - The Italian public are set to approve a cut in the number of parliamentarians, according to an exit poll released after the closing on ballot stations for the Constitutional referendum. The poll put the yes vote on 60-64% compared to 36-40% or the no vote. People voted on whether to approve a constitutional law that amends the Italian Constitution to reduce the number of MPs in parliament, from 630 to 400 in the Chamber of Deputies and from 315 to 200 in the Senate. Regional elections were also held in Veneto, Campania, Tuscany, Liguria, Marche, Puglia and Valle d'Aosta. (ANSA).