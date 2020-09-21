COVID: Minister orders tests for arrivals from Paris

ROME, SEP 21 - Health Minister Roberto Speranza said Monday that he has signed an order making it obligatory for people arriving in Italy "from Paris or other parts of France with significant circulation" of the coronavirus to have tests. In a Facebook post, he said these people must have "molecular or antigenic" tests. He added that the European data on COVID-19 "must not be underestimated. "Italy is better off than other countries, but great prudence is still needed to avoid rendering the sacrifices made up to now in vain". (ANSA).