Soccer: Lazio signing Muriqi positive for COVID-19

ROME, SEP 21 - New Lazio signing Vedat Muriqi has tested positive for COVID-19, ANSA sources said Monday. As a result the 26-year-old Kosovo forward must stay in quarantine in Turkey and his arrival in Rome to join his new team mates has been delayed. The sources said Muriqi, who Lazio signed from Istanbul club Fenerbahce, does not have symptoms. (ANSA).