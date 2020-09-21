Woman, 108, votes in referendum to maintain unbroken run

ROME, SEP 21 - Luisa Zappitelli continued her long unbroken run of democratic participation when she cast her vote in the Constitutional referendum on whether to cut the number of members of the Italian parliament on Monday at the age of 108 in the town of Città di Castello, near Perugia. Zappitelli, who turns 109 in November 8, has not missed an election since she voted in the referendum on whether Italy should be a republic or a monarchy at the age of 35 on June 2, 1946. "Go out to vote because life is more beautiful afterwards," she said. "I say that to young people, above all. "When I was young, women did not have the right to vote. "As soon as they granted it, my friends and I went to the ballot station on foot so we could vote". (ANSA).