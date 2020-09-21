Tennis: Italian Open may be moved from Rome - Binaghi

ROME, SEP 21 - Italian Tennis Federation (FIT) President Angelo Binaghi said Monday that it may be necessary to move the Italian Open, or the Internazionali Open Bnl d'Italia, away from Rome because of future changes to the format and allegedly lack of cooperation from officials in the capital. "I don't know if the tournament will remain in Rome," Binaghi told a press conference at the end of the 2020 Italian Open when asked about changes the ATP is set to request "I think the upgrade and extension of the tournament to two weeks could take place soon, perhaps in 2022 or 2023.. "But this concerns us because it would entail additional costs of six million dollars and the environment here does not help us. "They don't meet us and at times it seems like they struggle to put up with us". (ANSA).