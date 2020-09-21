Soccer: Italy v Netherlands moved to Bergamo
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Foggia, rubano pistola nel seggio a finanziere dopo averlo narcotizzato
Sigilli integri nelle sezioni
Coronavirus, in Puglia calano contagi (+50) su 2777 tamponi: 29 positivi nel Barese e 1 morto nel Tarantino. Eseguiti 86 test in Rsa Foggia
ROME
21 Settembre 2020
ROME, SEP 21 - The Italian Soccer Federation (FIGC) said Monday that the venue for Italy's Nations League match against the Netherlands on October 14 has been switched from Milan to Bergamo. It said the switch will make it possible to pay tribute to the northern city, which was hit particularly hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, along with the surrounding province. The federation said that move was also "motivated by the fact that it does not seem fitting to use the biggest stadium in Italy, San Siro, for a match behind closed doors". The Azzurri are returning to Bergamo for the first time in 14 years. The last time Italy played in the city was a 1-1 draw with Turkey in 2006. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su