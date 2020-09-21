Soccer: Italy v Netherlands moved to Bergamo

ROME, SEP 21 - The Italian Soccer Federation (FIGC) said Monday that the venue for Italy's Nations League match against the Netherlands on October 14 has been switched from Milan to Bergamo. It said the switch will make it possible to pay tribute to the northern city, which was hit particularly hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, along with the surrounding province. The federation said that move was also "motivated by the fact that it does not seem fitting to use the biggest stadium in Italy, San Siro, for a match behind closed doors". The Azzurri are returning to Bergamo for the first time in 14 years. The last time Italy played in the city was a 1-1 draw with Turkey in 2006. (ANSA).