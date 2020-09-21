Milan bourse plunges on COVID-19 fears

Soccer: Italy v Netherlands moved to Bergamo
ROME
ROME, SEP 21 - The Milan stock exchange's FTSE Mib index shed 3% in early trading, taking it below the 19,000-points mark, as the European money markets were hit by concerns about the COVID-19 emergency flaring up further. Paris was down 2.6%, London 3.07%, Frankfurt 2.85% and Madrid 3.19%. (ANSA).
