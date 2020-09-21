Lunedì 21 Settembre 2020 | 12:41

ROME
Soccer: Italy v Netherlands moved to Bergamo

ROME
26 migrant-boat landings in 24 hours in Lampedusa

ROME
Milan bourse plunges on COVID-19 fears

ROME
Gun stolen from policeman working at voting station

ROME

ROME
Man murders 11-year-old son, then kills himself

ROME
Virus doesn't stop Italians voting

ROME

ROME
COVID epidemic slowly getting worse in Italy says ISS

ROME
Over 1,900 new COVID-19 cases in Italy, 10 more deaths

ROME
Hackers target Education Minister Azzolina

Il Biancorosso

Serie c
Bari calcio, in arrivo Candellone in prestito biennale

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

FoggiaIl colpo
Foggia, titolare bar ferito durante rapina: condizioni stabili

PhotoNewsOperazione della Ps
Barletta, scoperta piantagione cannabis in un vigneto: tre in manette

LecceAsfalto insidioso
Schianto e poi scoppia rogo a Porto Cesareo: in coma un 27enne

Tarantoil riconoscimento
Taranto, premio Satyricon a Diodato e ai medici

Potenzala tragedia
Schianto mortale con l'auto a Bella: muore 26enne

BariIl caso ad Adelfia
Elezioni 2020, nel Barese scarseggiano le urne di riserva: schede troppo grandi e ingombranti

MateraIl caso
Elezioni, fotografano schede votate: 2 denunciati a Matera

BrindisiIl caso
Fasano, rapina allo Zoosafari: ladri scappano con l'incasso

ROME

Milan bourse plunges on COVID-19 fears

FTSE Mib sheds 3% in early trading

ROME, SEP 21 - The Milan stock exchange's FTSE Mib index shed 3% in early trading, taking it below the 19,000-points mark, as the European money markets were hit by concerns about the COVID-19 emergency flaring up further. Paris was down 2.6%, London 3.07%, Frankfurt 2.85% and Madrid 3.19%. (ANSA).

