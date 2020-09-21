26 migrant-boat landings in 24 hours in Lampedusa

ROME, SEP 21 - The southern Italian island of Lampedusa registered 26-migrant boats landings in 24 hours on Sunday. Twelve of those boats, carrying 263 asylum seekers, arrived in the evening. As a result, over 1,000 people are at the island's migrant hotspot, which in theory has a maximum capacity of 192. A group of around 30 migrants, meanwhile, landed on a beach at Torre Salsa, in the Sicilian province of Agrigento, on Monday. A group of six asylum seekers, including a one-year-old child, landed on a beach in Sardinia. (ANSA).