Gun stolen from policeman working at voting station

Soccer: Italy v Netherlands moved to Bergamo
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Foggia, rubano pistola nel seggio a finanziere dopo averlo narcotizzato
Sigilli integri nelle sezioni
Coronavirus, in Puglia calano contagi (+50) su 2777 tamponi: 29 positivi nel Barese e 1 morto nel Tarantino. Eseguiti 86 test in Rsa Foggia
ROME
21 Settembre 2020
ROME, SEP 21 - A finance police officer working at a voting stating in Foggia had his gun stolen overnight, sources said on Monday. One hypothesis is the the policeman was drugged in some way to make the theft possible. The officer woke up at around 4:00 and realised he no longer had his gun, a Beretta, and immediately raised the alarm. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su