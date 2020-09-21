Soccer: Juve triumph in first Serie A match under Pirlo

ROME, SEP 21 - Juventus beat Sampdoria 3-0 on Sunday as the Italian champions made a winning start to the new Serie A season in their first competitive match under coach Andrea Pirlo. Debutant Dejan Kulusevski set the Turin giants on their way in the 13th minute and Leonardo Bonucci and Cristiano Ronaldo sealed the win with goals in the closing stages. Fans were allowed back into Italian grounds at the weekend for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, although in a highly limited way, with a limit of up to 1,000 spectators. (ANSA).