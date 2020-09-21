Virus doesn't stop Italians voting

ROME, SEP 21 - Fear of COVID-19 is not stopping Italian people voting in a Constitutional referendum on cutting the number of parliamentarians, as well as in elections in seven regions and in hundreds of towns and cities. The nationwide turnout for the referendum was 39.38% at the end of Sunday, the first of two days of voting, the interior ministry said. It was 41.37% in the four of the seven regions holding elections that the ministry released data for. Voting stations reopened at 7:00 on Monday and close at 15:00. People are voting on whether to approve a constitutional law that amends the Italian Constitution to reduce the number of MPs in parliament, from 630 to 400 in the Chamber of Deputies and from 315 to 200 in the Senate. Regional elections are taking place in Veneto, Campania, Tuscany, Liguria, Marche, Puglia and Valle d'Aosta. (ANSA).