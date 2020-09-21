Lunedì 21 Settembre 2020 | 11:06

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Man murders 11-year-old son, then kills himself

Man murders 11-year-old son, then kills himself

 
ROME
Virus doesn't stop Italians voting

Virus doesn't stop Italians voting

 
ROME

>>>ANSA/ Italians to vote on cutting number of MPs

 
ROME
COVID epidemic slowly getting worse in Italy says ISS

COVID epidemic slowly getting worse in Italy says ISS

 
ROME
Over 1,900 new COVID-19 cases in Italy, 10 more deaths

Over 1,900 new COVID-19 cases in Italy, 10 more deaths

 
ROME
Hackers target Education Minister Azzolina

Hackers target Education Minister Azzolina

 
Siena's Palazzo Papesse reopens after 12 yrs with Dali show

Siena's Palazzo Papesse reopens after 12 yrs with Dali show

 
ROME
Soccer: American group Krause takes over Parma

Soccer: American group Krause takes over Parma

 
ROME
Segre says she'll vote against cutting parliamentarians

Segre says she'll vote against cutting parliamentarians

 
ROME
Italy had over one million fewer temp workers in 2nd quarter

Italy had over one million fewer temp workers in 2nd quarter

 
ROME
Up to 1,000 spectators at open-air sports events - min

Up to 1,000 spectators at open-air sports events - min

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie c
Bari calcio, in arrivo Candellone in prestito biennale

Bari calcio, in arrivo Candellone in prestito biennale

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

PotenzaElezioni 2020
Avigliano, entra in cabina e fotografa scheda elettorale: denunciato 47enne

Avigliano, entra in cabina e fotografa scheda elettorale: denunciato 47enne

 
FoggiaElezioni 2020
Foggia, rubano pistola nel seggio a finanziere dopo averlo narcotizzato

Foggia, rubano pistola nel seggio a finanziere dopo averlo narcotizzato

 
BariIl caso ad Adelfia
Elezioni 2020, nel Barese scarseggiano le urne di riserva: schede troppo grandi e ingombranti

Elezioni 2020, nel Barese scarseggiano le urne di riserva: schede troppo grandi e ingombranti

 
MateraIl caso
Elezioni, fotografano schede votate: 2 denunciati a Matera

Elezioni, fotografano schede votate: 2 denunciati a Matera

 
BrindisiIl caso
Fasano, rapina allo Zoosafari: ladri scappano con l'incasso

Fasano, rapina allo Zoosafari: ladri scappano con l'incasso

 
NewsweekL'iniziativa
Ferrero sceglie Grotta della poesia e Alberobello per l'edizione limitata della collezione «Nutella»

Ferrero sceglie Roca (Melendugno) e Alberobello per l'edizione limitata della collezione «Nutella»

 
BatLa ricorrenza
Trani, ucciso per sedare una rissa: il ricordo di Biagio Zanni

Trani, ucciso per sedare una rissa: il ricordo di Biagio Zanni

 
TarantoRiciclaggio
Taranto, auto di lusso sequestrata dalla stradale

Taranto, auto di lusso sequestrata dalla Polstrada

 

i più letti

Coronavirus, in Puglia cale numero contagi (+50) su 2.777 tamponi effettuati: 29 positivi nel Barese e una vittima a Taranto

Coronavirus, in Puglia calano contagi (+50) su 2777 tamponi: 29 positivi nel Barese e 1 morto nel Tarantino. Eseguiti 86 test in Rsa Foggia

Mafia, traffico di droga in Basilicata: 23 arresti

Mafia, traffico di droga in Basilicata: 23 arresti

Momenti di panico a Bari, sparatoria nel parcheggio del McDonald's del San Paolo

Momenti di panico a Bari, sparatoria nel parcheggio del McDonald's del San Paolo

Coronavirus Basilicata, presidente positiva durante l'istituzione del seggio a Potenza

Coronavirus Basilicata, presidente si insedia nel seggio a Potenza ma scopre di essere positiva: locali sanificati FT

Foggia, 40enne positivo al Covid muore in Rsa: altri 10 contagiati

Foggia, 40enne positivo al Covid muore in Rsa: altri 10 contagiati

ROME

Man murders 11-year-old son, then kills himself

"We're going on a long journey' man had said on Facebook

Man murders 11-year-old son, then kills himself

ROME, SEP 21 - A 47-year-old man shot dead his 11-year-old son in an apartment in Rivara, near Turin, overnight before turning the gun on himself and taking his own life, sources said Monday. Beforehand, the man had written a post on Facebook that read "No one can divide us. We are going on a long journey". The father, an employee of an engineering firm, did not have a permit for the gun. "Coward," the boy's mother, who had separated from the man 18 months ago after 12 years together, said via Facebook. "He blamed me for things he was not capable of addressing.. "They (the father and son) were very close. "At worst, I thought he could hurt me, not our son. "He was meant to come back to me this afternoon. "Everything seemed normal". (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati