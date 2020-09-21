Man murders 11-year-old son, then kills himself

ROME, SEP 21 - A 47-year-old man shot dead his 11-year-old son in an apartment in Rivara, near Turin, overnight before turning the gun on himself and taking his own life, sources said Monday. Beforehand, the man had written a post on Facebook that read "No one can divide us. We are going on a long journey". The father, an employee of an engineering firm, did not have a permit for the gun. "Coward," the boy's mother, who had separated from the man 18 months ago after 12 years together, said via Facebook. "He blamed me for things he was not capable of addressing.. "They (the father and son) were very close. "At worst, I thought he could hurt me, not our son. "He was meant to come back to me this afternoon. "Everything seemed normal". (ANSA).