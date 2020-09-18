Venerdì 18 Settembre 2020 | 19:36

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME

>>>ANSA/ Italians to vote on cutting number of MPs

 
ROME
COVID epidemic slowly getting worse in Italy says ISS

COVID epidemic slowly getting worse in Italy says ISS

 
ROME
Over 1,900 new COVID-19 cases in Italy, 10 more deaths

Over 1,900 new COVID-19 cases in Italy, 10 more deaths

 
ROME
Hackers target Education Minister Azzolina

Hackers target Education Minister Azzolina

 
Siena's Palazzo Papesse reopens after 12 yrs with Dali show

Siena's Palazzo Papesse reopens after 12 yrs with Dali show

 
ROME
Soccer: American group Krause takes over Parma

Soccer: American group Krause takes over Parma

 
ROME
Segre says she'll vote against cutting parliamentarians

Segre says she'll vote against cutting parliamentarians

 
ROME
Italy had over one million fewer temp workers in 2nd quarter

Italy had over one million fewer temp workers in 2nd quarter

 
ROME
Up to 1,000 spectators at open-air sports events - min

Up to 1,000 spectators at open-air sports events - min

 
ROME
Milan, Bergamo ready to host 2021 Global Health Summit

Milan, Bergamo ready to host 2021 Global Health Summit

 
ROME
Industrial turnover up 8.1% in July says ISTAT

Industrial turnover up 8.1% in July says ISTAT

 

Il Biancorosso

calcio
Bari, ceduti Terrani al Como e Costa alla Virtus Entella

Bari, ceduti Terrani al Como e Costa alla Virtus Entella

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

TarantoLa decisione
Mittal Taranto, da lunedì stop attività in reparti Laf , zincatura e decapaggio: turni ridotti altrove

Mittal Taranto, da lunedì stop attività in reparti Laf , zincatura e decapaggio: turni ridotti altrove

 
Foggiala tragedia
Foggia, malore alla guida e finisce contro auto in sosta: muore un 65enne

Foggia, malore alla guida e finisce contro auto in sosta: muore un 65enne

 
Materaarcheologia
Matera, sarà restaurata la balena «Giuliana»

Matera, sarà restaurata la balena «Giuliana»

 
PotenzaL'annuncio
Potenza, conclusi lavori manutenzione: si riavviano impianti a Tempa Rossa

Potenza, conclusi lavori manutenzione: si riavviano impianti a Tempa Rossa

 
Bariverso il voto
Bari, paura contagio coronavirus: rinuncia 67% presidenti di seggio

Bari, paura contagio coronavirus: rinuncia 67% presidenti di seggio

 
Leccel'iniziativa
Salento, bilancio della stagione per il progetto «Il mare di tutti», che regala la fisioterapia a mare per i malati di Sla

Salento, bilancio della stagione per il progetto «Il mare di tutti», che regala la fisioterapia a mare per i malati di Sla

 
BatIl caso
Canosa, «No a ristoranti o bar nell’ex Filantropica»

Canosa, «No a ristoranti o bar nell’ex Filantropica»

 
BrindisiL'evento
Brindisi, per il «Giro d’Italia» del 9 ottobre scuole chiuse e viabilità modificata

Brindisi, per il «Giro d’Italia» del 9 ottobre scuole chiuse e viabilità modificata

 

i più letti

Coronavirus, in Puglia 63 nuovi casi su 4011 tamponi. Una vittima nel Tarantino

Coronavirus, in Puglia 63 nuovi casi su 4011 tamponi. Una vittima nel Tarantino

Coronavirus, in Puglia 84 casi su 3773 tamponi. Due vittime a Bari e Taranto

Coronavirus, in Puglia 84 casi su 3773 tamponi. Due vittime a Bari e Taranto

Regionali Puglia, per l'Antimafia 3 candidati «impresentabili»: 2 appoggiano Emiliano

Puglia, 3 candidati impresentabili per l'Antimafia: 2 appoggiano Emiliano Il governatore: «Si fermino»

Polignano, positivo al Covid e in quarantena va al market: denunciato

Polignano, positivo al Covid e in quarantena va al market: denunciato

«Sinceramente, Raffaele»: Fitto si avvia alla chiusura della campagna elettorale con un video emozionale

«Sinceramente, Raffaele»: Fitto si avvia alla chiusura della campagna elettorale con un video emozionale

ROME

>>>ANSA/ Italians to vote on cutting number of MPs

Elections in seven regions too

ROME, SEP 18 - On Sunday and Monday Italians will vote in a referendum on whether to approve a constitutional law that amends the Italian Constitution to reduce the number of MPs in parliament, from 630 to 400 in the Chamber of Deputies and from 315 to 200 in the Senate. Elections are also taking place in seven regions - Veneto, Campania, Tuscany, Liguria, Marche, Puglia and Valle d'Aosta. The referendum was initially scheduled to be held on 29 March but had to be postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Most of Italy's political parties have come out in favour of a yes vote. But the 5-Star Movement, the biggest party supporting Premier Giuseppe Conte's government, has pushed hardest for this reform. So it has the most to lose if it is rejected by voters. "I'll vote in Rome and I've already said I'll vote yes in the referendum," said Conte. "I don't see the cut to the number of parliamentarians as a reduction in representation. "It can be the first step towards valorizing the work of parliament, including in terms of authoritativeness.". Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio, an M5S bigwig, stressed that Conte and most of the party leaders have said they will vote in favour. "The yes vote is uniting Italian voters," he said. "The yes vote is uniting political parties and I think this is a great sign of Italy's maturity. "I think we will make a first step for reform. It is not change for change's sake". Life Senator and Holocaust survivor Liliana Segre, however, has said she will vote against cutting the number of members of the Italian parliament. "There are good reasons both for the yes vote and the no vote," Segre told La Repubblica. "I am inclined to vote no, above all out of coherence with my general attitude towards parliament. "I entered like you do when you go into a temple because parliament is the highest expression of democracy. "So hearing this institution, which is part of my civil religion, talked about as if it were all a question of costs and positions, is not something that is part of me". The regional elections, meanwhile, could end up putting Conte's national government under pressure if the centre-right opposition led by Matteo Salvini's League party is triumphant. Municipal elections will take place in 1,149 comuni across Italy too. Some 18 provincial capitals will go to the polls: Agrigento, Andria, Aosta, Arezzo, Bolzano, Chieti, Crotone, Enna, Fermo, Lecco, Macerata, Mantua, Matera, Nuoro, Reggio Calabria, Trani, Trento and Venice. Three of these are also regional capitals: Aosta, Trento and Venice. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati