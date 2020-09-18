Over 1,900 new COVID-19 cases in Italy, 10 more deaths

ROME, SEP 18 - The health ministry said Friday that Italy has registered 1,907 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. That is a sharp rise on the 1,585 new cases reported on Thursday even though Friday's result stemmed from 99,839 swabs, around 2,000 fewer than the previous day. Basilicata was the only region to register no new cases. The ministry said 10 COVID-19 sufferers have died here in the last 24 hours, down from 13 on Thursday. Italy's coronavirus death toll now stands at 35,668. At the moment, 42,457 people are known to be positive for the virus and 216,807 have recovered. The total number of registered cases in Italy, including the deceased, the recovered and the currently positive, is 294,932. (ANSA).