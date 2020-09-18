Hackers target Education Minister Azzolina
ROME
18 Settembre 2020
ROME, SEP 18 - Hackers have been attacking the information systems of the education ministry and all of the social-media profiles of Education Minister Lucia Azzolina.for two days, sources said Friday. The postal police are investigating the attacks. Azzolina has come under heavy fire for the problems linked to the reopening of Italy's schools for the new academic year amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANSA).
