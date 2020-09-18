Siena's Palazzo Papesse reopens after 12 yrs with Dali show

(ANSAmed) - ROME, SEPTEMBER 18 - The Renaissance halls of Palazzo Piccolomini delle Papesse in Siena are reopening after a 12-year closing. The first exhibition to be hosted will focus on the master of Surrealism and will run from September 19 until September 30, 2021. The building was the headquarters of the Italian central bank for 100 years. The exhibition, ''Salvador Dalì Siena, from Galileo Galilei to Surrealism'', consists of over 100 works from the Catalan artist including sculptures, illustrations, glass, and furnishings that are part of the Dali Universe collection. The aim is to shed light on links between Dali and science through his artistic production. Dali became interested in science from a young age, pouring over scientific articles and collecting books dealing with a wide variety of topics, following new discoveries enthusiastically with more than simply curiosity. The artist applied the ideas and theories of mathematics, genetics, optics, an many other studies to his art. Special attention is given to the presentation of the Medicine and Science and Quinze Gravures series in relation to the theme of the exhibition and the link that Palazzo delle Papesse had with Galileo Galilei, who in 1633 spent a few months there and made observations of the moon from the roof of the building. (ANSAmed)..