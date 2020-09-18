Soccer: American group Krause takes over Parma

ROME, SEP 18 - Parma has been taken over by American group Krause, Nuovo Inizio, the company that brought together the local entrepreneurs who had control of the Serie A soccer club, said on Friday. It said that the Krause Group had bought 90% of Parma Calcio 1913 and 99% of Progetto Stadio Parma, the company created to manage the revamp of the city's Stadio Tardini ground. Parma is only the latest Italian top-flight club to go into foreign hands. AC Milan, AS Roma and Fiorentina are also under American ownership, Bologna is owned by Canadians and Inter is controlled by a Chinese group. (ANSA).