Venerdì 18 Settembre 2020 | 14:38

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Segre says she'll vote against cutting parliamentarians

Segre says she'll vote against cutting parliamentarians

 
ROME
Italy had over one million fewer temp workers in 2nd quarter

Italy had over one million fewer temp workers in 2nd quarter

 
ROME
Up to 1,000 spectators at open-air sports events - min

Up to 1,000 spectators at open-air sports events - min

 
ROME
Milan, Bergamo ready to host 2021 Global Health Summit

Milan, Bergamo ready to host 2021 Global Health Summit

 
ROME
Industrial turnover up 8.1% in July says ISTAT

Industrial turnover up 8.1% in July says ISTAT

 
ROME
ESM is creating tension, focus on Recovery Fund - Di Maio

ESM is creating tension, focus on Recovery Fund - Di Maio

 
ROME
Italy registers 1,585 new COVID-19 cases, 13 more deaths

Italy registers 1,585 new COVID-19 cases, 13 more deaths

 
ROME
Fatal-beating suspects accused of benefit fraud too

Fatal-beating suspects accused of benefit fraud too

 
ROME
Soccer: Suarez in Perugia for Italian exam

Soccer: Suarez in Perugia for Italian exam

 
ROME
One person missing after migrant-boat sinks off Sardinia

One person missing after migrant-boat sinks off Sardinia

 
ROME
Mediterranean cyclone batters southern Italy

Mediterranean cyclone batters southern Italy

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari calcio, mister Auteri: «Esordio impegnativo in casa della Virtus Francavilla»

Bari calcio, mister Auteri: «Esordio impegnativo»
Marras: «Obiettivo promozione»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Leccel'iniziativa
Salento, bilancio della stagione per il progetto «Il mare di tutti», che regala la fisioterapia a mare per i malati di Sla

Salento, bilancio della stagione per il progetto «Il mare di tutti», che regala la fisioterapia a mare per i malati di Sla

 
Materal'iniziativa
Cinema: tutto pronto per la prima edizione del Matera Film Festival

Cinema: tutto pronto per la prima edizione del Matera Film Festival

 
Baril'operazione
Coronavirus, poco rispetto delle norme: a Bari polizia setaccia la movida, sanzioni

Coronavirus, poco rispetto delle norme: a Bari polizia setaccia la movida, sanzioni

 
BatIl caso
Canosa, «No a ristoranti o bar nell’ex Filantropica»

Canosa, «No a ristoranti o bar nell’ex Filantropica»

 
TarantoAmbiente
Taranto, impianti dell’Amiu. Regione in campo

Taranto, impianti dell’Amiu: regione in campo

 
BrindisiL'evento
Brindisi, per il «Giro d’Italia» del 9 ottobre scuole chiuse e viabilità modificata

Brindisi, per il «Giro d’Italia» del 9 ottobre scuole chiuse e viabilità modificata

 
Foggianel foggiano
Vieste: dieci migranti sbarcano all'alba sulla costa, ci sono anche bimbi piccoli

Vieste: dieci migranti sbarcano all'alba sulla costa, ci sono anche bimbi piccoli

 
PotenzaIl caso
Potenza, licenziato per il Covid . «È stato in Sardegna...»

Melfi, operaio licenziato perché ha preso il Covid: «È stato in Sardegna»

 

i più letti

Coronavirus, in Puglia 63 nuovi casi su 4011 tamponi. Una vittima nel Tarantino

Coronavirus, in Puglia 63 nuovi casi su 4011 tamponi. Una vittima nel Tarantino

Regionali Puglia, per l'Antimafia 3 candidati «impresentabili»: 2 appoggiano Emiliano

Puglia, 3 candidati impresentabili per l'Antimafia: 2 appoggiano Emiliano Il governatore: «Si fermino»

Polignano, positivo al Covid e in quarantena va al market: denunciato

Polignano, positivo al Covid e in quarantena va al market: denunciato

«Sinceramente, Raffaele»: Fitto si avvia alla chiusura della campagna elettorale con un video emozionale

«Sinceramente, Raffaele»: Fitto si avvia alla chiusura della campagna elettorale con un video emozionale

Martina Franca: 27enne maltrattata da fidanzato, suocera le versa benzina addosso per minacciarla

M.Franca: 27enne maltrattata da fidanzato, suocera le versa benzina addosso per minacciarla

ROME

Segre says she'll vote against cutting parliamentarians

Lawmakers to be reduced to 600 if referendum approved

Segre says she'll vote against cutting parliamentarians

ROME, SEP 18 - Life Senator and Holocaust survivor Liliana Segre has said she will vote against cutting the number of members of the Italian parliament. On Sunday and Monday Italians will vote in a referendum on whether to approve a constitutional law that amends the Italian Constitution to reduce the number of MPs in parliament, from 630 to 400 in the Chamber of Deputies and from 315 to 200 in the Senate. It was initially scheduled to be held on 29 March but had to be postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. "There are good reasons both for the yes vote and the no vote," Segre told La Repubblica. "I am inclined to vote no, above all out of coherence with my general attitude towards parliament. "I entered like you do when you go into a temple because parliament is the highest expression of democracy. "So hearing this institution, which is part of my civil religion, talked about as if it were all a question of costs and positions, is not something that is part of me". In addition to the referendum, elections are also taking place in seven regions. They are Veneto, Campania, Tuscany, Liguria, Marche, Puglia and Valle d'Aosta. Municipal elections will take place in 1,149 comuni across Italy too. Some 18 provincial capitals will go to the polls: Agrigento, Andria, Aosta, Arezzo, Bolzano, Chieti, Crotone, Enna, Fermo, Lecco, Macerata, Mantua, Matera, Nuoro, Reggio Calabria, Trani, Trento and Venice. Three of these are also regional capitals: Aosta, Trento and Venice. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati