Up to 1,000 spectators at open-air sports events - min

ROME
18 Settembre 2020
ROME, SEP 18 - Sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora said Friday that Italy is to allow spectators to return to open-air sports events, in a limited way, for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. "Finally (up to) 1,000 spectators will be able to attend open-air sports events, starting with the semi-finals of the Italian Open tennis tournament (in Rome at the moment)," he said He stressed that the rules on physical distancing and the use of facemasks will have to be scrupulously respected". (ANSA).
