Venerdì 18 Settembre 2020 | 12:52

ROME
Up to 1,000 spectators at open-air sports events - min

Up to 1,000 spectators at open-air sports events - min

 
ROME
Milan, Bergamo ready to host 2021 Global Health Summit

Milan, Bergamo ready to host 2021 Global Health Summit

 
ROME
Industrial turnover up 8.1% in July says ISTAT

Industrial turnover up 8.1% in July says ISTAT

 
ROME
ESM is creating tension, focus on Recovery Fund - Di Maio

ESM is creating tension, focus on Recovery Fund - Di Maio

 
ROME
Italy registers 1,585 new COVID-19 cases, 13 more deaths

Italy registers 1,585 new COVID-19 cases, 13 more deaths

 
ROME
Fatal-beating suspects accused of benefit fraud too

Fatal-beating suspects accused of benefit fraud too

 
ROME
Soccer: Suarez in Perugia for Italian exam

Soccer: Suarez in Perugia for Italian exam

 
ROME
One person missing after migrant-boat sinks off Sardinia

One person missing after migrant-boat sinks off Sardinia

 
ROME
Mediterranean cyclone batters southern Italy

Mediterranean cyclone batters southern Italy

 
Art: 'Almost Home' displays Rosa Parks' home in Naples

Art: 'Almost Home' displays Rosa Parks' home in Naples

 
ROME
Young American admits to killing Carabiniere, apologizes

Young American admits to killing Carabiniere, apologizes

 

Serie C
Bari calcio, mister Auteri: «Esordio impegnativo in casa della Virtus Francavilla»

Bari calcio, mister Auteri: «Esordio impegnativo»
Marras: «Obiettivo promozione»

 

Baril'operazione
Coronavirus, poco rispetto delle norme: a Bari polizia setaccia la movida, sanzioni

Bari
Coronavirus, poco rispetto delle norme: a Bari polizia setaccia la movida, sanzioni

 
LecceIl fatto
Nardò, propaganda elettorale al cimitero: si indaga

Lecce
Nardò, propaganda elettorale al cimitero: si indaga

 
Materanel Materano
Pisticci, arrestato 36enne: era ricercato in tutta Europa

Matera
Pisticci, arrestato 36enne: era ricercato in tutta Europa

 
BatIl caso
Canosa, «No a ristoranti o bar nell’ex Filantropica»

Bat
Canosa, «No a ristoranti o bar nell'ex Filantropica»

 
TarantoAmbiente
Taranto, impianti dell’Amiu. Regione in campo

Taranto
Taranto, impianti dell'Amiu. Regione in campo

 
BrindisiL'evento
Brindisi, per il «Giro d’Italia» del 9 ottobre scuole chiuse e viabilità modificata

Brindisi
Brindisi, per il «Giro d'Italia» del 9 ottobre scuole chiuse e viabilità modificata

 
Foggianel foggiano
Vieste: dieci migranti sbarcano all'alba sulla costa, ci sono anche bimbi piccoli

Foggia
Vieste: dieci migranti sbarcano all'alba sulla costa, ci sono anche bimbi piccoli

 
PotenzaIl caso
Potenza, licenziato per il Covid . «È stato in Sardegna...»

Potenza
Potenza, licenziato per il Covid . «È stato in Sardegna...»

 

ROME

Industrial turnover up 8.1% in July says ISTAT

Revenue still 7.7% down on pre-COVID levels

Industrial turnover up 8.1% in July says ISTAT

ROME, SEP 18 - ISTAT said Friday that Italian industrial turnover increased for the third consecutive month in July, rising 8.1% with respect to June. The national statistics agency added, however, that turnover was still 7.7% down with respect to the pre-COVID period in February. (ANSA).

