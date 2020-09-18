Industrial turnover up 8.1% in July says ISTAT

Up to 1,000 spectators at open-air sports events - min
ROME
18 Settembre 2020
ROME, SEP 18 - ISTAT said Friday that Italian industrial turnover increased for the third consecutive month in July, rising 8.1% with respect to June. The national statistics agency added, however, that turnover was still 7.7% down with respect to the pre-COVID period in February. (ANSA).
