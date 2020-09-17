Italy registers 1,585 new COVID-19 cases, 13 more deaths

Giovedì 17 Settembre 2020 | 18:54

Bari calcio, mister Auteri: «Esordio impegnativo in casa della Virtus Francavilla»

Bari calcio, mister Auteri: «Esordio impegnativo»
Marras: «Obiettivo promozione»

 

Baricontrolli della Polizia locale
Polignano, positivo al Covid e in quarantena va al market: denunciato

Polignano, positivo al Covid e in quarantena va al market: denunciato

 
BrindisiControlli dei CC
Erchie, apre bar abusivo in un garage: multato 49enne titolare di reddito di cittadinanza

Erchie, apre bar abusivo in un garage: multato 49enne titolare di reddito di cittadinanza

 
FoggiaLa «bravata»
Vico, ruba 200 euro di mance dal salvadanaio nel bar e sostituisce le monete con pietre: arrestato 42enne

Vico, ruba 200 euro di mance dal salvadanaio nel bar e sostituisce le monete con pietre: arrestato 42enne

 
MateraL'invenzione
Pisticci, brevetto anti-Covid. Con due tubicini posso fermare le goccioline»

Da Pisticci il brevetto anti-Covid: «Con due tubicini posso fermare le goccioline»

 
BatL'Iniziativa
La Disfida di Barletta con i diversamente abili

La Disfida di Barletta con i diversamente abili

 
PotenzaIl fatto
Potenza, dipendente delle Poste truffava i pensionati

Potenza, dipendente delle Poste truffava i pensionati

 
TarantoCriminalità
Taranto, gambizzato tra la gente in via Mediterraneo

Taranto, gambizzato tra la gente in via Mediterraneo

 
LecceIstruzione
Lecce, scuole verso la riapertura ma ci sono proteste e disagi, oltre 1000 assunti

Lecce, scuole verso la riapertura: al via assunzioni per docenti e personale Ata

 

Martina Franca: 27enne maltrattata da fidanzato, suocera le versa benzina addosso per minacciarla

M.Franca: 27enne maltrattata da fidanzato, suocera le versa benzina addosso per minacciarla

Coronavirus, in Puglia 103 nuovi casi su 4571 tamponi. Una vittima nel Barese

Coronavirus, in Puglia 103 nuovi casi su 4571 tamponi. Una vittima nel Barese

Coronavirus, allarme dai sindaci del Barese: ad Altamura 61 casi, a Bitonto scuole al via il 28

Coronavirus, allarme dai sindaci del Barese: ad Altamura 61 casi, a Bitonto scuole al via il 28

Coronavirus, in Puglia 63 nuovi casi su 4011 tamponi. Una vittima nel Tarantino

Coronavirus, in Puglia 63 nuovi casi su 4011 tamponi. Una vittima nel Tarantino

Insospettabile corriere della droga arrestato nel Barese con 18kg di hashish

Insospettabile corriere della droga arrestato nel Barese con 18kg di hashish

ROME

Italy registers 1,585 new COVID-19 cases, 13 more deaths

Coronavirus death toll now stands at 35,658

Italy registers 1,585 new COVID-19 cases, 13 more deaths

ROME, SEP 17 - The health ministry said Thursday that Italy has registered 1,585 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. That was slightly up from the 1,452 new cases reported Wednesday. None of Italy's regions reported no new cases. Thursday's figure stemmed from 101,773 swabs, about 1,000 more than Wednesday. The ministry said 13 COVID-19 sufferers have died in the last 24 hours, one more than Wednesday. Italy's coronavirus death toll now stands at 35,658. It said 215,954 people have recovered here and 41,413 are currently positive. Italy has registered a total of 293,025 cases, including the deceased, the recovered and the currently positive. (ANSA).

