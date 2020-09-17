Italy registers 1,585 new COVID-19 cases, 13 more deaths

ROME, SEP 17 - The health ministry said Thursday that Italy has registered 1,585 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. That was slightly up from the 1,452 new cases reported Wednesday. None of Italy's regions reported no new cases. Thursday's figure stemmed from 101,773 swabs, about 1,000 more than Wednesday. The ministry said 13 COVID-19 sufferers have died in the last 24 hours, one more than Wednesday. Italy's coronavirus death toll now stands at 35,658. It said 215,954 people have recovered here and 41,413 are currently positive. Italy has registered a total of 293,025 cases, including the deceased, the recovered and the currently positive. (ANSA).