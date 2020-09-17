Fatal-beating suspects accused of benefit fraud too

Giovedì 17 Settembre 2020 | 17:15

ROME
ROME
ROME
ROME
ROME
ROME
ROME
ROME
ROME
ROME
FoggiaLa «bravata»
Barifocolaio
MateraL'invenzione
BatL'Iniziativa
PotenzaIl fatto
TarantoCriminalità
LecceIstruzione
BrindisiSanità
ROME

Four allegedly omitted info to obtain citizenship wage

ROME, SEP 17 - Four people who are suspected of the homicide of Willy Monteiro Duarte, a 21-year-old who was beaten to death at Colleferro, near Rome, earlier this month, are now in hot water for alleged benefit fraud. Marco and Gabriele Bianchi, Francesco Belleggia and Mario Pincarelli allegedly omitted information in their applications in order to obtain the 'citizenship wage' basic income for poor jobless people. As a result they allegedly obtained a total of over 33,000 euros that hey were not entitled to. Colleferro finance police have reported the alleged fraud to prosecutors in the nearby town of Velletri and to social-security-and-pensions agency INPS. Monteiro Duarte was allegedly attacked by the suspects after trying to defend a friend of his from them. The case has shocked the nation. The Bianchi brothers are mixed-martial arts specialists who had allegedly been involved in street violence before. The brothers and Pincarelli are in jail while Belleggia is under house arrest. (ANSA).

