Soccer: Suarez in Perugia for Italian exam

ROME, SEP 17 - Luis Suarez was in Perugia on Thursday to do an Italian exam at the city's University for Foreigners. The Uruguay and Barcelona forward is reportedly seeking to gain Italian citizenship. Suarez has fallen out of favour at Barca and has reportedly agreed terms to move to Juventus. But the Turin giants reportedly need him to apply for an Italian passport so he can be classified as an EU player. His wife is an Italian national. (ANSA).