Mediterranean cyclone batters southern Italy

ROME
17 Settembre 2020
ROME, SEP 17 - A Mediterranean cyclone was battering southern Italy on Thursday, with torrential rain, rough seas and winds of up to 160 km/h. Calabria was the worst-hit region. Edoardo Ferrara, a meteorologist for 3bmeteo.com, reported waves as high as three metres were crashing into the Ionian coast. The cyclone is forecast to head towards Greece on Friday. (ANSA).
