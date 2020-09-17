Mattarella thanks Germany for EU stance

ROME, SEP 17 - Italian President Sergio Mattarella on Thursday thanked Berlin for its stance at the EU level as he met his German counterpart Frank Walter Steinmeier in Milan. German Chancellor Angela Merkel played in major role on bringing about an agreement for the EU's 750-billion-euro Next Generation EU fund to help countries recover from the economic earthquake caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Italy is set to be the biggest beneficiary. "I'd like to give thanks for the position Germany took at the European level," Mattarella said. "The consequences of the pandemic have been dramatic throughout Europe and the EU has re-found its original inspiration and a great sense of responsibility. "Germany's position was decisive. Now it is necessary to intensify our commitment within the Union". (ANSA).