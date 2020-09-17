Giovedì 17 Settembre 2020 | 13:53

Mayors told to protect elderly, vulnerable voters

Conte welcomes Dublin Regulation overhaul

Italy registers 1,452 new COVID-19 cases, 12 more deaths

Italian firm develops groundbreaking 12-min COVID test

COVID death toll among Italian doctors up to 177

Lessons at universities to resume Monday - minister

Four-year-old hit, killed by school bus

School unions to demonstrate on Sept 26

Golf: Johnson, Woods seek to put on a show at US Open

Recovery Plan aims to double Italy's growth, lower taxes

Pope pays tribute to priest who was stabbed to death

serie C
Il Bari con l'armatura: parola di De Laurentiis

MateraL'invenzione
Pisticci, brevetto anti-Covid. Con due tubicini posso fermare le goccioline»

Barial Giovanni XXIII
Bari, in ospedale pediatrico inaugurato nuovo parco

BatL'Iniziativa
La Disfida di Barletta con i diversamente abili

PotenzaIl fatto
Potenza, dipendente delle Poste truffava i pensionati

TarantoCriminalità
Taranto, gambizzato tra la gente in via Mediterraneo

LecceIstruzione
Lecce, scuole verso la riapertura ma ci sono proteste e disagi, oltre 1000 assunti

BrindisiSanità
Cisternino, consegnati i lavori e aperta la Casa della Salute

FoggiaCriminalità
San Severo, mafia e droga: la Dda chiede 35 condanne per 290 anni

Election in seven regions and constitutional referendum

ROME, SEP 17 - The interior ministry on Thursday sent out a circular letter telling Italian mayors to take action to protect people who are elderly or vulnerable for other reasons when they go to vote amid the COVID-19 pandemic. On Sunday and Monday Italians will vote on a referendum on whether to cut the number of parliamentarians and elections will also take place in seven regions. The letter suggested elderly and fragile people have special mechanisms to access voting stations and should be able to get assistance if needed. (ANSA).

