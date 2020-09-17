Mayors told to protect elderly, vulnerable voters

ROME, SEP 17 - The interior ministry on Thursday sent out a circular letter telling Italian mayors to take action to protect people who are elderly or vulnerable for other reasons when they go to vote amid the COVID-19 pandemic. On Sunday and Monday Italians will vote on a referendum on whether to cut the number of parliamentarians and elections will also take place in seven regions. The letter suggested elderly and fragile people have special mechanisms to access voting stations and should be able to get assistance if needed. (ANSA).