Conte welcomes Dublin Regulation overhaul

ROME, SEP 17 - Premier Giuseppe Conte on Thursday welcomed European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's announcement that the Dublin Regulation, whereby migrants must register in the EU country they arrive, will be overhauled. Successive Italian governments have been trying for years to get the Dublin rule changed, saying it puts an unfair burden on Italy in managing migrants. Italy is the most exposed country to migration across the central Mediterranean due to its geographical position. "I'm glad that we are going beyond Dublin," Conte said as he made a surprise visit to a school on the outskirts of Rome. "Von der Leyen's announcement is a turning point. "Italy has worked a great deal to move in this direction. "The current situation penalizes the countries of first arrival. "We expect the European Commission's proposal on Wednesday". He added that his government was ready to change former interior minister and League leader Matteo Salvini's controversial migrant and security decrees,which feature huge fines for NGO ships defying entry bans. (ANSA).