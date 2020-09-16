Italy registers 1,452 new COVID-19 cases, 12 more deaths

ROME, SEP 16 - The health ministry said Wednesday that Italy has registered 1,452 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. That was up from 1,229 new cases on Tuesday although Wednesday's result stemmed from over 100,000 swabs, compared to 80,000 the previous day. None of Italy's regions had no new cases. The ministry said 12 COVID-19 sufferers have died here in the last 24 hours, up from nine on Tuesday. Italy's coronavirus death toll is now 35,645. It said 215,265 people have recovered and 40,532 are currently positive. The total number of registered cases in Italy is 291,442. (ANSA).