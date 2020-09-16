Italian firm develops groundbreaking 12-min COVID test

ROME, SEP 16 - An Italian firm, Menarini Diagnostics, has developed a groundbreaking new testing system that is able to show whether someone is positive for the coronavirus within 12 minutes and is also capable of determining if a person has developed SarsCov2 antibodies. The test can give doctors an indication of a person's viral load too, making it possible to swiftly identify the most highly contagious patients. (ANSA).