ROME
Italy registers 1,452 new COVID-19 cases, 12 more deaths

ROME
Italian firm develops groundbreaking 12-min COVID test

ROME
COVID death toll among Italian doctors up to 177

ROME
Lessons at universities to resume Monday - minister

ROME
Four-year-old hit, killed by school bus

ROME
School unions to demonstrate on Sept 26

ROME
Golf: Johnson, Woods seek to put on a show at US Open

ROME
Recovery Plan aims to double Italy's growth, lower taxes

ROME
Pope pays tribute to priest who was stabbed to death

ROME
Retailers say Q3 GDP rise won't stop many business closures

ROME
Italy's GDP to drop 10.5% in 2020 - OECD

Il Bari con l'armatura: parola di De Laurentiis

BariRegionali
Fedriga (Lega) a Bari: «Battaglia in Puglia importante per tutto il Paese»

BatLe dichiarazioni
Regionali, Guerini a Barletta: «Mancato accordo Pd-M5s in Puglia è occasione persa»

PotenzaIl caso
Caccia al posto fisso: nel Potentino in 700 per 4 assunzioni come dipendenti comunale

FoggiaI controlli
Movida a Foggia, blitz della polizia: chiusa cicchetteria abusiva in centro

Tarantonel Tarantino
Martina Franca: 27enne maltrattata da fidanzato, suocera le versa benzina addosso per minacciarla

Brindisinel Brindisino
Francavilla Fontana: a scuola divise per maschi e femmine, polemiche

Lecceluoghi
Salento, la bellezza non è mai Depressa: storia del castello dei Winspeare

MateraVerso il voto
Scuola, Gelmini a Matera: «Tutto il Paese deve ringraziare il personale scolastico»

Foggia, reddito di cittadinanza a detenuti e familiari: denunciati 30 «furbetti»

Coronavirus Puglia, su 4677 tamponi 76 nuovi positivi: 34 nel Barese. Un morto nel Tarantino

Martina Franca: 27enne maltrattata da fidanzato, suocera le versa benzina addosso per minacciarla

Bari, bimbo di soli tre mesi risulta positivo al Covid

Coronavirus, allarme dai sindaci del Barese: ad Altamura 61 casi, a Bitonto scuole al via il 28

ROME

COVID death toll among Italian doctors up to 177

Latest death regarded urologist working in Zambia

ROME, SEP 16 - The federation of Italian medical guilds (FNOMCEO) said Wednesday that the COVID-19 death toll among Italian doctors has climbed to 177. It said the latest Italian physician to die was Paolo Marandola, a urologist who had been working in Zambia to study the disease. The toll includes retired doctors and medics who had been called back to service due to the pandemic. (ANSA).

