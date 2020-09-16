COVID death toll among Italian doctors up to 177

Italy registers 1,452 new COVID-19 cases, 12 more deaths
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Coronavirus Puglia, su 4677 tamponi (numero da record) 76 nuovi positivi: 34 nel Barese. Un morto nel Tarantino
ROME
16 Settembre 2020
ROME, SEP 16 - The federation of Italian medical guilds (FNOMCEO) said Wednesday that the COVID-19 death toll among Italian doctors has climbed to 177. It said the latest Italian physician to die was Paolo Marandola, a urologist who had been working in Zambia to study the disease. The toll includes retired doctors and medics who had been called back to service due to the pandemic. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su