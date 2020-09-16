Four-year-old hit, killed by school bus

Italy registers 1,452 new COVID-19 cases, 12 more deaths
ROME
16 Settembre 2020
ROME, SEP 16 - A four-year-old boy was hit and killed by a school bus at Castagneto Carducci, near Livorno, on Wednesday. The child is thought to have suddenly appeared in the road on his bike, popping out from between parked cars, emergency service sources said. The fatal accident took place at around 13:00 near the boy's home (ANSA).
