Lessons at universities to resume Monday - minister

ROME, SEP 16 - Higher Education Minister Gaetano Manfredi said Wednesday that lessons will resume at universities all over Italy on Monday. Lessons at Italy's universities were halted in the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic in March. "Lessons with students physically present are resuming in all of the universities. Some have started and most will resume on Monday," Manfredi told Sky TG 24. "There is a mixed model in which lecture halls are 50% full and, at the same time, there is distance learning for those living out of town and foreigners and everyone else who cannot come to class for various reasons. "We have made it obligatory to wear facemasks, including during the lessons. "It's an annoyance, but the number of people on the lecture halls is large". (ANSA).