School unions to demonstrate on Sept 26

 
Golf: Johnson, Woods seek to put on a show at US Open

 
Recovery Plan aims to double Italy's growth, lower taxes

 
Pope pays tribute to priest who was stabbed to death

 
Retailers say Q3 GDP rise won't stop many business closures

 
Italy's GDP to drop 10.5% in 2020 - OECD

 
We'll organize a health summit with Conte - Von der Leyen

 
Huge blaze at port of Ancona

 
Briatore says he's had worse illnesses than COVID-19

 
Italy registers 1,229 new COVID cases, nine more deaths (5)

 
Police chief worried about COVID's impact on public order

 

Il Bari con l'armatura: parola di De Laurentiis

 

Caccia al posto fisso: nel Potentino in 700 per 4 assunzioni al Comune

 
Treni più veloci al Sud, l'appello del rettore Bronzini dell'Università di Bari

 
Movida a Foggia, blitz della polizia: chiusa cicchetteria abusiva in centro

 
M.Franca: 27enne maltrattata da fidanzato, suocera le versa benzina addosso per minacciarla

 
Francavilla Fontana: a scuola divise per maschi e femmine, polemiche

 
Salento, la bellezza non è mai Depressa: storia del castello dei Winspeare

 
Barletta, via Canosa: il crollo e 58 vittime sessantuno anni fa

 
Scuola, Gelmini a Matera: «Tutto il Paese deve ringraziare il personale scolastico»

 

Unions call on government to reopen dialogue

School unions to demonstrate on Sept 26

ROME, SEP 16 - Unions representing people working in Italy's schools said Wednesday that they will take to the street to demonstrate on September 26 and demand "change". At a press conference, union officials stressed that they were not going on strike that day. "We want to be the lead players of this change," they said. "We don't like the school system as it is and it should be changed". The unions also called on the government to reopen dialogue with them Premier Giuseppe Conte on Tuesday vowed that his government would soon resolve the problems that have emerged after schools in most of Italy reopened on Monday for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The national association of principals said many schools have had to reopen with reduced timetables because around 100,000 teaching positions still need to be filled nationwide. Furthermore, many schools have not yet received the single-seat desks they need to be able to make sure pupils are at least one metre from each other in compliance with anti-COVID protocols. Matteo Salvini's League party, meanwhile, said Wednesday that it has presented a motion of no confidence in Education Minister Lucia Azzolina over her "disastrous management" of Italy's schools. (ANSA).

