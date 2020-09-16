Mercoledì 16 Settembre 2020 | 14:42

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Recovery Plan aims to double Italy's growth, lower taxes

Recovery Plan aims to double Italy's growth, lower taxes

 
ROME
Pope pays tribute to priest who was stabbed to death

Pope pays tribute to priest who was stabbed to death

 
ROME
Retailers say Q3 GDP rise won't stop many business closures

Retailers say Q3 GDP rise won't stop many business closures

 
ROME
Italy's GDP to drop 10.5% in 2020 - OECD

Italy's GDP to drop 10.5% in 2020 - OECD

 
ROME
We'll organize a health summit with Conte - Von der Leyen

We'll organize a health summit with Conte - Von der Leyen

 
ROME
Huge blaze at port of Ancona

Huge blaze at port of Ancona

 
ROME
Briatore says he's had worse illnesses than COVID-19

Briatore says he's had worse illnesses than COVID-19

 
ROME
Italy registers 1,229 new COVID cases, nine more deaths (5)

Italy registers 1,229 new COVID cases, nine more deaths (5)

 
ROME
Police chief worried about COVID's impact on public order

Police chief worried about COVID's impact on public order

 
ROME
Trans partner says farewell to woman 'killed by brother'

Trans partner says farewell to woman 'killed by brother'

 
ROME
Debt-to-GDP ratio to come down from 2021 - Gualtieri

Debt-to-GDP ratio to come down from 2021 - Gualtieri

 

Il Biancorosso

serie C
Il Bari con l'armatura: parola di De Laurentiis

Il Bari con l'armatura: parola di De Laurentiis

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Baria mola
Insospettabile corriere della droga arrestato nel Barese con 18kg di hashish

Insospettabile corriere della droga arrestato nel Barese con 18kg di hashish

 
Tarantonel Tarantino
Martina Franca: 27enne maltrattata da fidanzato, suocera le versa benzina addosso per minacciarla

Martina Franca: 27enne maltrattata da fidanzato, suocera le versa benzina addosso per minacciarla

 
Foggiaaeroporto
Foggia, Emiliano sulla pista del «Gino Lisa»: «Base più importante della Protezione Civile»

Foggia, Emiliano sulla pista del «Gino Lisa»: «Base più importante della Protezione Civile»

 
PotenzaIl caso
Omofobia, Napoli si scusa ma la mozione regge l'urto

Omofobia in Basilicata: Napoli si scusa, ma la mozione regge l'urto

 
Brindisinel Brindisino
Francavilla Fontana: a scuola divise per maschi e femmine, polemiche

Francavilla Fontana: a scuola divise per maschi e femmine, polemiche

 
Lecceluoghi
Salento, la bellezza non è mai Depressa: storia del castello dei Winspeare

Salento, la bellezza non è mai Depressa: storia del castello dei Winspeare

 
BatL'anniversario
Barletta, via Canosa: il crollo e 58 vittime sessantuno anni fa

Barletta, via Canosa: il crollo e 58 vittime sessantuno anni fa

 
MateraVerso il voto
Scuola, Gelmini a Matera: «Tutto il Paese deve ringraziare il personale scolastico»

Scuola, Gelmini a Matera: «Tutto il Paese deve ringraziare il personale scolastico»

 

i più letti

Foggia, reddito di cittadinanza a detenuti e familiari: denunciati 30 «furbetti»

Foggia, reddito di cittadinanza a detenuti e familiari: denunciati 30 «furbetti»

Coronavirus Puglia, su 4677 tamponi 76 nuovi positivi: 34 nel Barese. Un morto nel Tarantino

Coronavirus Puglia, su 4677 tamponi (numero da record) 76 nuovi positivi: 34 nel Barese. Un morto nel Tarantino

Bari, bimbo di soli tre mesi risulta positivo al Covid

Bari, mamma e bimbo di tre mesi positivi al Covid-19: ricoverati al pediatrico

Covid Puglia, 61 nuovi positivi in 24 h: 48 solo nel Barese. 2 decessi nel Tarantino Focolaio Polignano, sale numero contagi

Covid Puglia, 61 nuovi positivi in 24 h: 48 solo nel Barese. 2 decessi nel Tarantino. Focolaio Polignano, sale numero contagi. Sop: «regole sanitarie rispettate»

Bitonto, il monito del sindaco: «Prepariamoci a richiudere le scuole»

Bitonto, il monito del sindaco: «Prepariamoci a richiudere le scuole»

ROME

Recovery Plan aims to double Italy's growth, lower taxes

Plan also seeks to make economy greener and fairer

Recovery Plan aims to double Italy's growth, lower taxes

ROME, SEP 16 - Premier Giuseppe Conte's government on Wednesday sent its Recovery Plan guidelines to parliament and said it is ready to report to the Lower House and the Senate to outline it. The 38-page document says the government intends to lower taxes for middle classes and families and aims to double Italy's growth rate and bring it in line with the EU average of 1.6% via new investments and jobs programmes. It prioritizes investments in education, health and the digital sphere and also aims to make the Italian economy greener and fairer. The approval of projects under the plan will be based on their impact on GDP and cost. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati